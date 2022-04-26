Thore Cash Market Cap Reaches $9,926.03 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $9,926.03 and $119,064.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00258588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

