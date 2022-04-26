THORChain Trading Down 14.5% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $7.73 or 0.00020134 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $241.57 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.89 or 0.07372448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00047658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

