Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $544.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

