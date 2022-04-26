The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 318,129 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $80,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,836,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,227,045. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

