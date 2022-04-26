The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock remained flat at $$70.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 40,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027,749. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.