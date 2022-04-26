Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,578,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average of $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.90.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.