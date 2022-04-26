Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.03 on Monday, hitting $998.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,737,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,211,518. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $938.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $986.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

