Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18,306 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.3% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $70,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $67.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $930.81. 478,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,211,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.78 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $938.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $986.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

