Tervita (TSE:TEV) Shares Down 2.2%

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. Approximately 15,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44.

About Tervita (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

