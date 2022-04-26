Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,192 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.41. 26,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,492. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

