Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.66, but opened at $73.05. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 4,907 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.