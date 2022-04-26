Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.66, but opened at $73.05. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 4,907 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
