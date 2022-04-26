Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $673 million-$679 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.65 million.Tenable also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. 1,361,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $63.61.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.