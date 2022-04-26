Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.74.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

