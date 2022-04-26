Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.17.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$66.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.65. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$62.00 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 7.0900002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.