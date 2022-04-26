Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOHVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.