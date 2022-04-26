Student Coin Achieves Market Cap of $25.28 Million (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Student Coin has a total market cap of $25.28 million and approximately $386,030.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Student Coin

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

