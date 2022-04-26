Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Stepan posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.32. 88,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35. Stepan has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

