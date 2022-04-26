Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $473,084.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.35 or 0.07382327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00046372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

