StaFi (FIS) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

StaFi (FIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $38.50 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00178492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00386409 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

