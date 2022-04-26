SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$28.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
TSE SSRM traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.17. 380,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$18.08 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.64.
SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
