Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00180206 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00021625 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00385877 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

