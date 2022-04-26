SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 238.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167,031 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 357.4% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GMF traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.44. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $137.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

