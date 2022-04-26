SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 1,364,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,147% from the average daily volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

