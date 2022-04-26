Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Gap Up to $39.08

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.08, but opened at $40.36. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 563 shares changing hands.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.