Solo Brands, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 26th (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands’ (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 26th. Solo Brands had issued 12,903,225 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $219,354,825 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.
Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.39.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Solo Brands (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.