Snowball Market Cap Achieves $602,960.69 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $602,960.69 and approximately $2,535.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.93 or 0.07423462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,613,465 coins and its circulating supply is 5,097,247 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

