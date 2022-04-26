Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

NYSE:SKX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 2,394,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

