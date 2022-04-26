Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00008612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a market cap of $701,716.92 and approximately $430,718.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002570 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011795 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Coin Profile
Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Coin Trading
