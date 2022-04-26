SingularityNET Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.03 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $124.18 million and $9.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00032960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00103551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,140,265,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,078,725 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

