Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Price Up 0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.79 and last traded at $107.79. Approximately 697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

