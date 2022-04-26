SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.06

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1822528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

