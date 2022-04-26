Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,033,000 after purchasing an additional 441,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

STX opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.