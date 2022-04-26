Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 142,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Twitter by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 145,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

NYSE TWTR opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

