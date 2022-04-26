Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 48.77.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.84.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

