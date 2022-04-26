Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.52

Shares of Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.51.
Shimizu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)
Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.
