Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.91. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Semrush shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -511.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

