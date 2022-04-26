ScPrime (SCP) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $27,107.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,069,841 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

