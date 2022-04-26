Scotiabank Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. TD Securities assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.90.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.35. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

