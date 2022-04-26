Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. 457,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,532. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

