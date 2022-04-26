Savant Capital LLC Purchases 959 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

