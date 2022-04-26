Savant Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

