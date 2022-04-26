SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $17.80. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 872 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $635.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.70.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
