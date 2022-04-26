SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $17.80. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 872 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $635.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 111,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 411,810 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.