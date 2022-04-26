SakeToken (SAKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $78,013.00

SakeToken (SAKE) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. SakeToken has a market cap of $547,085.48 and approximately $78,013.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00102133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

