Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.16.

Several research firms recently commented on SAGE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.22. 395,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.65. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.