RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. 32,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Analysts predict that RxSight will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

