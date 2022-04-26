Rpo LLC Takes Position in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Rpo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUN stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Founder SPAC has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

