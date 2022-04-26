Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.58.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.