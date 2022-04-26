Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $208,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,559 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

