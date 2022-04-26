renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $532,369.36 and $15,614.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.53 or 0.07400233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.