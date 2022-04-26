Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.55). Approximately 57,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 96,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99.

Get Renalytix alerts:

About Renalytix (LON:RENX)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.