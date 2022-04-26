Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.55). Approximately 57,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 96,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.61).
The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99.
About Renalytix (LON:RENX)
